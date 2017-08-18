Signout
  • Tottenham close to signing defender Sanchez from Ajax - reports
Tottenham were likely to pay a club record fee of 42 million pounds for the 21-year-old, who scored six goals in 32 league appearances for Ajax last season and received the club's player of the year award, the reports said.
Reuters
12 MINS AGO  UPDATED 11 MINS AGO

The potential signing will reassure fans who have expressed concern over Tottenham's inactivity in the current window.

Spurs, who finished runners-up to Chelsea in the league last season, are the only team in the English top-flight that are yet to make a signing, and have lost England international right-back Kyle Walker to rivals Manchester City.

Tottenham beat Newcastle United 2-0 in their opening league fixture last Sunday and will host champions Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

