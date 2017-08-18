Tottenham close to signing defender Sanchez from Ajax - reports

The potential signing will reassure fans who have expressed concern over Tottenham's inactivity in the current window.
Spurs, who finished runners-up to Chelsea in the league last season, are the only team in the English top-flight that are yet to make a signing, and have lost England international right-back Kyle Walker to rivals Manchester City.
Tottenham beat Newcastle United 2-0 in their opening league fixture last Sunday and will host champions Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday.
