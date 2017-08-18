Signout
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says the love and prayers of Australians are with the victims of the Barcelona terror attack and their families.
AAP
Australia stands in absolute solidarity with the people of Spain in the fight against Islamist terrorism, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says.

Responding to a deadly attack in Barcelona that has claimed at least 13 lives - the federal government puts the toll at 16 - Mr Turnbull said the love and prayers of Australians were with the victims and their families.

"This is a global battle against terrorism," Mr Turnbull told reporters in Canberra on Friday.

Australia's national terrorism threat level remains at probable following an assessment by security and intelligence authorities.

"We've had a look at it under the lens of the tragic events in Spain last night and at this stage, there is no change," Director-General of Security Duncan Lewis said.

