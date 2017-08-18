Australia stands in absolute solidarity with the people of Spain in the fight against Islamist terrorism, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says.
Responding to a deadly attack in Barcelona that has claimed at least 13 lives - the federal government puts the toll at 16 - Mr Turnbull said the love and prayers of Australians were with the victims and their families.
"This is a global battle against terrorism," Mr Turnbull told reporters in Canberra on Friday.
Australia's national terrorism threat level remains at probable following an assessment by security and intelligence authorities.
"We've had a look at it under the lens of the tragic events in Spain last night and at this stage, there is no change," Director-General of Security Duncan Lewis said.