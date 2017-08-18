Unrepentant Hanson wears widespread criticism over burqa move

SBS World News Radio: One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has defended entering parliament dressed in a burqa, saying it was about national security.

Pauline Hanson is unrepentant a day after her unusual appearance in parliament.

"I think my actions have actually gained a lot of support from Australians who feel the same way that I do. I don't believe there is a place in Australia for the full face covering, the burqa. I think it's un-Australian and I think if these people want to carry their views and wear the burqa, I think there are many other countries around the world that they can go to."

The One Nation leader took her seat during question time on Thursday wearing a full Islamic covering which she says was bought on eBay.

She removed it to ask Attorney-General George Brandis whether the government would consider banning the burqa.

His response was scathing.

When asked whether he over-reacted, she had this to say:

"I think he should have said we'll actually have a look at this, debate about it. My private member's bill was coming on, later in that day. I think when you've got a majority of Australians who don't like the burqa, they feel confronted with it as two former prime ministers have said that, and I think it was very emotional, and when he talks about having a go at religion, and people and the costumes they wear - I wish he'd say something about others that don the nun's habit, and what they do with that."

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says the foundation of Australia's successful multiculturalism is mutual respect.

"Look it was a stunt. I want to say that George Brandis spoke with eloquence and with wisdom in the Senate last night as leader of the government. I have said on many occasion that our best allies, our indispensable allies in the battle against Islamist extremism and Islamist terrorism is the Muslim community."

Professor John Blaxland from the Australian National University agrees, telling the ABC Ms Hanson's stunt was counter-productive.

"It's so important that people who are wavering, who know something that's really dodgy, can have some confidence that they can go to the authorities, that they'll be treated with respect and that what they will be able to communicate will be treated with confidence and will be used appropriately."

Professor Martha Augoustinos, from the School of Psychology, Adelaide University, says Pauline Hanson's action was completely offensive.

"I think what happened in the Australian parliament was completely outrageous and a very offensive stunt that I'm sure not only offends Muslim Australians but all Australians that Pauline Hanson would stoop to this level in order to seek publicity and to grandstand."

Silma Ihram, from the Australia Muslim Women's Association, says the action was uninformed.

"We are free to choose how we dress, particularly in Australia, and it's a terrific thing about Australia that it doesn't force people to assimilate but it recognises their cultural diversity. It's not universally popular amongst the Muslim community but there are many more pressing issues in terms of security than the burqa."