Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy says the van attack in Barcelona that has killed at least 13 people was "jihadist terrorism" and requires a global response.

"Today the fight against terrorism is the principal priority for free and open societies like ours. It is a global threat and the response has to be global," Rajoy told a news conference in Barcelona after Thursday's van attack in the popular Las Ramblas avenue.

He said he would call on other Spanish political parties to reaffirm the country's anti-terrorism pact.