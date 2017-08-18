TERROR ATTACKS USING VEHICLES IN PAST YEAR:
August 17, 2017 - A van mows down a crowd in the centre of Barcelona, killing at least 13 and injuring 80.
June 3, 2017 - London
Eight people, including two Australains, are killed and 48 wounded when three men drive a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before launching knife attacks on people enjoying a night out in Borough Market.
April 7, 2017 - Stockholm
A stolen truck is rammed into a crowd in the Swedish capital, killing four people and wounding 15 others.
March 22, 2017 - London
A man drives a hired car over Westminster Bridge, near the Houses of Parliament, mounts the pavement and hits pedestrians before crashing into railings outside the Palace of Westminster, killing six including a policeman.
December 19 ,2016 - Berlin
A truck ploughs into a crowded Christmas market in central Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring 56 others.
July 14, 2016 - Nice
A truck ploughs into Bastille Day revellers in the southern French city of Nice, killing 86 people.