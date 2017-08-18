Vehicles have been used to ram into crowds in a series of attacks across Europe since July 2016, killing more than 100 people.

TERROR ATTACKS USING VEHICLES IN PAST YEAR:

August 17, 2017 - A van mows down a crowd in the centre of Barcelona, killing at least 13 and injuring 80.

June 3, 2017 - London

Eight people, including two Australains, are killed and 48 wounded when three men drive a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before launching knife attacks on people enjoying a night out in Borough Market.

April 7, 2017 - Stockholm

A stolen truck is rammed into a crowd in the Swedish capital, killing four people and wounding 15 others.

March 22, 2017 - London

A man drives a hired car over Westminster Bridge, near the Houses of Parliament, mounts the pavement and hits pedestrians before crashing into railings outside the Palace of Westminster, killing six including a policeman.

December 19 ,2016 - Berlin

A truck ploughs into a crowded Christmas market in central Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring 56 others.

July 14, 2016 - Nice

A truck ploughs into Bastille Day revellers in the southern French city of Nice, killing 86 people.