The Wallabies believes the only way to conquer the All Blacks is through old-fashioned ball-in-hand rugby in Saturday night's Bledisloe Cup opener in Sydney.

Raging underdogs, the Australians believe the only way to end a five-Test losing run against the world champions is attacking the All Blacks and starving them of possession at ANZ Stadium.

Victory in the Sydney opener looms as non-negotiable for the Wallabies, who travel to Dunedin next week for game two of the series having last won in New Zealand in 2001.