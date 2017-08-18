The Wallabies are pledging to play traditional running rugby in pursuit of a Bledisloe Cup boilover against the All Blacks on Saturday night.
Raging underdogs, the Australians believe the only way to end a five-Test losing run against the world champions is attacking the All Blacks and starving them of possession at ANZ Stadium.
Victory in the Sydney opener looms as non-negotiable for the Wallabies, who travel to Dunedin next week for game two of the series having last won in New Zealand in 2001.