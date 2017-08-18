The High Court could be called on to decide whether Nick Xenophon is eligible to sit in parliament. (AAP)

British authorities are searching their citizenship records as Nick Xenophon awaits to find out whether he will join six others in the High Court.

The High Court could be called on to determine whether a seventh federal MP is eligible to sit in parliament, after Nick Xenophon sought urgent advice on his citizenship from British authorities.

The parliament has already referred senators Matt Canavan, Larissa Waters, Scott Ludlam and Malcolm Roberts, and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce to the court to determine whether they are disqualified under section 44 of the constitution, which bans dual nationals.

On Thursday night, just before the parliament rose for a two-week break, Nationals deputy leader Fiona Nash revealed she had been advised of British citizenship by descent.

But her referral to the court won't occur until parliament returns on September 4.

On Friday, Senator Xenophon told reporters he had sought advice from the British Home Office and UK high commission whether he had any UK ties.

Senator Xenophon was born in Adelaide but his father Theo Xenophou was born in Cyprus, which was a British territory until 1960, and came to Australia in 1951 as a British citizen.

His mother was born in Greece.

Before he was first elected in 2007, he wrote to the Greek embassy and Cypriot high commission to renounce any possible citizenship.

However he started making inquiries about British ties when it was raised with him by journalists and after Labor members taunted him about it in the corridors of Parliament House last week.

"I'm writing to the UK Home Office and contacting the UK high commission ... I'm doing all I can to clarify it and sort it out," Senator Xenophon told reporters in Adelaide.

He will publicly release all documents as soon as possible, but would not stand aside from the Senate if the issue was referred to the High Court.

"The great irony is my father left Cyprus in 1951 in order to get away from British occupation of Cyprus," the senator said.

"The suggestion I could be a British citizen is something that would absolutely horrify my father."

Senator Xenophon said the issue was becoming a "train wreck" and required a citizenship audit of all members and senators.

The government waited 13 hours before revealing cabinet minister Nash was a British citizen.

Attorney-General George Brandis told a Senate committee on Friday that advice had been received from a British QC at 5.40am on Thursday, and it was passed on to the solicitor-general.

But because the solicitor-general was busy in the High Court he did not have time to provide his assessment until 5pm.

The solicitor-general's advice was considered by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, deputy Liberal leader Julie Bishop and Senator Brandis at 6.15pm and Senator Nash made her announcement at 7.05pm.

"There were no delays," Senator Brandis told the committee.

The court will hold a directions hearing in Brisbane on August 24.