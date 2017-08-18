Cabinet minister Christopher Pyne says as a political leader Pauline Hanson has to work with all communities to protect Australia from terrorists.

A federal cabinet minister has reminded Pauline Hanson she is meant to be a leader in the community after she wore a burqa into the Senate.

The One Nation leader drew a stinging rebuke from Attorney-General George Brandis who declared the government wouldn't consider a ban of the Islamic veil.

His defence of law-abiding Muslim Australians on Thursday earned him a standing ovation from Labor and the Greens in the upper house.

Cabinet Minister Christopher Pyne says he's not exactly sure what the point of Senator Hanson's stunt was, given her later statements about security in Parliament House.

"Once Pauline Hanson is inside the entrances of Parliament House and been through security, quite frankly, what she wears in Question Time has no bearing on security whatsoever," he told Nine Network on Friday.

Mr Pyne reminded Senator Hanson she was meant to be a leader in the community.

"She's a leader in Australia, and to ensure that our country is cohesive we actually need to work with all the communities in it to protect each other from terrorists."

Labor frontbencher Anthony Albanese said Senator Hanson's the stunt had no place in the Australian parliament.

"I think that George Brandis's response was correct, courageous and spot on," he said.