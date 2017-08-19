Anderson strikes for England after Cook makes 243

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - James Anderson struck an early blow after Alastair Cook scored a superb 243 as England dominated the second day of the first test against West Indies at Edgbaston on Friday.

Cook's 10-hour knock led the hosts to a first-innings total of 514 for eight declared and Anderson had Kraigg Brathwaite caught by wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow for nought before West Indies limped to 13 for one in reply at tea.

Resuming on 348 for three in the first day-night test in England, Cook and Dawid Malan smoothly extended their fourth-wicket partnership to 162.

Cook reached his fourth test double century with a thick edge to the third man boundary off Kemar Roach, the former England captain's 30th four.

Malan, who recorded his first test 50 in his third match, was out on the stroke of lunch for 65, edging spinner Roston Chase to Jermaine Blackwood at slip.

Ben Stokes (10), Jonny Bairstow (18) and Moeen Ali (nought) fell in quick succession as England chased quick runs and Cook's marathon vigil ended when he was trapped lbw by Chase, prompting the declaration.

A callow West Indies batting lineup was always likely to struggle against England's experienced pace bowling attack and Anderson's perfect delivery dismissed Brathwaite for an eight-ball duck.

Kieran Powell, dropped by Stokes at gully off Stuart Broad, and Kyle Hope battled through to the interval without further loss but with the floodlights on in the final session England will expect to make further inroads in the first match of the three-test series.

