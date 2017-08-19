Dashcam footage between Adelaide and South Australia's northeast could help police solve the disappearance and suspected murder of missing mother Tanja Ebert.

Police hope dashcam footage from passing cars between Adelaide and South Australia's northeast will help them find missing mother and suspected murder victim Tanja Ebert.

Homicide detectives on Saturday are appealing for any dashcam footage that may help their investigation into the disappearance and suspected murder of Ms Ebert.

It comes a day after a grim search of the 410 square-kilometre outback pastoral property where she lived with her family failed to find any sign of the young mother.

The 23-year-old has not been since August 8, which police say is the last independent sighting of Ms Ebert.

The mother-of-two was last seen near Roseworthy, more than 50km north of Adelaide, as she drove home from Adelaide with her husband and children.

Ms Ebert's husband Michael Burdon, 41, made no admissions to police and offered no clues about the whereabouts of his wife before he took his own life at the property on Wednesday while police were present.

Mr Burdon had told police the pair fought on August 8 and his wife got out of the car and walked off.

However, he did not report her missing, with another family member contacting authorities two days later.

He remains the only suspect in the likely murder of the 23-year-old.

Detectives are trying to piece together Ms Ebert's last movements and are asking anyone who has dashcam footage from August 8 between Roseworthy and Mannahill from 7pm midnight to contact police.

"It has been an extensive search. It's very frustrating and we are working hard to get a result for Tanja's parents," Detective Superintendent Des Bray said.

Police are urging anyone who may know what happened to Ms Ebert to come forward.

"It's actually quite rare for people to commit a murder and not to tell somebody," Det Supt Bray said.

Ms Ebert came to Australia from Germany several years ago and married her husband in February.