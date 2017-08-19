Australian Travis Smyth has lost his quarter-final at the US Amateur golf championship.

Travis Smyth's hopes of becoming the third Australian to win the US Amateur golf title have ended after he was defeated in the quarter-finals in Los Angeles.

The strapping 22-year-old made bogey on 18th hole of his match against American Doc Redman in a see-saw battle.

Redman won one-up to progress after Smyth had squandered a two-up lead on the back nine at the famed Riviera Country Club on Friday.

Smyth was trying to emulate the feat of good friend Curtis Luck, who won golf's most prestigious amateur title last year at Oakland Hills, earning invites to the Masters, US Open and British Open.

New South Welshman Smyth is a former rugby player who only picked up golf at 12 years old while recovering from an injury.

Doug Ghim advanced with a one-and-one victory over Scotland's Connor Syme, Tommy Humphrey won through with a one-up victory over Taiwan's Chun An Yu and Mark Lawrence Jr. finished off Dawson Armstrong three and two to complete an all-American final four.