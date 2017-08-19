Australian troops will join thousands of American service members in a joint exercise on the Korean peninsula.

Australia will join the United States and South Korea in a joint exercise called Ulchi Freedom Guardian (UFG) next week, the Pentagon says.

The exercise, which runs for 10 days, starting on August 21, involves about 17,500 US service members in addition to troops from Australia, Canada, Columbia, Denmark, New Zealand, the Netherlands and Britain, the Pentagon said on Friday.

"UFG is computer simulated defensive exercise designed to enhance readiness, protect the region and maintain stability on the Korean peninsula," the statement said.