Essendon is back into the AFL's top eight, thanks largely to first-gamer Josh Begley. (AAP)

Essendon jumped back into the AFL's top eight with a win on the Gold Coast, thanks largely to first-gamer Josh Begley's near-perfect first quarter.

Begley's impeccable opening helped the Bombers stave off the patched-up Suns 12.18 (90) to 9.3 (57) in a game they could not afford to lose.

Close to a debut several times this season, 19-year-old Begley didn't miss his chance when finally let loose at Metricon Stadium.

The 31st pick in the 2016 draft kicked two goals and set up two more with exquisite deliveries in a near perfect first quarter, his only other kick in the first term leading to a dropped mark in front of goal.

The win puts Essendon back into the eight, ahead of an Etihad Stadium clash with Fremantle in the final round.

John Worsfold's men will eye a big win there, given percentage will be crucial in a battle with Melbourne, Western Bulldogs and West Coast for the last two finals spots.

The floodgates never opened on Saturday night though, despite Essendon dominating inside 50s 71-31.

Goals were shared for Essendon, who did not kick clear until a four-goal final term.

Gold Coast resisted well given the absence of key pillars Gary Ablett and Tom Lynch - Trent McKenzie (23 touches) and the recalled Mitch Hallahan (23 touches, one goal) both industrious.

Back-to-back goals to Dyson Heppell and Cale Hooker gave the Bombers a 20-point buffer early in the third term as they tried to slip away.

But the Suns scrapped effectively, Steven May keeping Joe Daniher quiet, and started the final quarter trailing by just 10 points.

Bomber Josh Green missed an open goal while the Suns kicked three in quick succession to jump ahead before the main break.

Two late Essendon goals restored the seven-point margin though, Conor McKenna's four-bounce run down the right wing to goal lifting his side.

The Suns kicked the first two through a strong-marking Peter Wright and the impressive Ben Ainsworth (three goals).

Begley then produced a brilliant 15 minutes to kick-start the Bombers, before Jack Martin jagged a late goal in an even first term.