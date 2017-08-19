Geelong remain in the hunt for a top-two finish after claiming a hard-fought 11-point win over Collingwood at the MCG.

In a scrappy MCG arm-wrestle on Saturday, the Cats trailed at three-quarter time but kicked two goals to none in the fourth term to claim a 10.10 (70) to 9.5 (59) victory.

It was far from their most convincing performance but the Cats will be happy to take the result given what was at stake.

Had Collingwood prevailed, Geelong risked falling out of the top four with a game remaining.

Instead they climbed to second on the ladder with a home qualifying final well within their reach depending on other results.

Dangerfield's huge second half was instrumental in helping the Cats get over the line.

The reigning Brownlow Medallist started slowly but went on to finish with 32 disposals, 12 clearances, five inside-50s and two goals.

Collingwood were dominant in the first quarter, as an uncharacteristically fumbly Geelong made it too easy for the Pies, and Will Hoskin-Elliott's second goal for the quarter took their lead to 28 points.

The Cats bounced back in the second term, outscoring Collingwood four goals to one as they began to control the midfield battle.

Collingwood led by three points at halftime before Dangerfield set up Sam Menegola for goal early in the third quarter to hand Geelong the lead for the first time.

Dangerfield had 14 disposals, six clearances and three inside-50s in a magnificent third quarter.

Geelong continued to shoot themselves in the foot with their wayward forward entries, and late goals to Jarryd Blair and Tim Broomhead swung the lead back to Collingwood.

But it was all Geelong in the final term, with Dangerfield's outstanding running goal from 55m out and Jordan Murdoch's cool set shot sealing a hard-fought victory.