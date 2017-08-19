Ipswich mayoral contender Andrew Antoniolli says he is in his "prime" and ready to serve. (AAP)

A former policeman hoping to be Ipswich's next mayor says he's in his "prime", compared to a rival in the "twilight of his time" on council.

Ipswich mayoral contender Andrew Antoniolli says he is in his "prime" and ready to serve compared to a main rival who is in the "twilight" of his local government career.

Saturday's byelection was forced by the sudden resignation of former mayor Paul Pisasale in June, who cited complications from his multiple sclerosis.

However it soon emerged Mr Pisasale had allegedly been stopped at Melbourne airport with $50,000 cash, and the Crime and Corruption Commission conducted raids of his home and office as part of an ongoing investigation.

In the wake of his resignation, his deputy Paul Tully stepped forward as acting mayor and is among candidates vying for the role in Saturday's by-election.

He is considered a front runner in the mayoral race, along with former policeman Mr Antoniolli.

"At 38 years on council, he's clearly towards the twilight of his time," Mr Antoniolli said of his more experienced opponent.

"I'm at 17 years (on council), and 46 years of age, I'm in the prime of my ability to serve this community for the next 10 or more years.

"I think that's what people are looking for."

Mr Antoniolli said his promise of a forensic audit of council-owned companies would be enacted by the end of the year, should he succeed in taking the top job.

"If that's what it takes for people to regain trust, then I'm very happy to do that," the former policeman told AAP.

Ipswich locals' pride in their community had been "bruised" by recent developments and it was critical their faith be restored, he added.

At a pre-election community forum on Tuesday, locals indicated development, donations to council and the protection of heritage buildings were the key issues heading into the poll.

Around 11,500 pre-poll votes had already been cast by Thursday, however the bulk of the city's 120,000 residents are expected to cast their ballots on Saturday.