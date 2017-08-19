Newcastle five-eighth Brock Lamb is expected to miss the rest of the year with a knee injury. (AAP)

Newcastle five-eighth Brock Lamb's breakthrough NRL season is over after he suffered a knee injury in Saturday's 44-12 loss to Melbourne.

The Knights had salt poured into their wounds after Lamb copped a grade two medial ligament strain which is set to rule him out for the final two rounds.

The 16th placed Knights also have concerns over Sione Mata'utia who sat in the dressing sheds for the final 50 minutes after copping yet another concussion.

Newcastle coach Nathan Brown said Jack Cogger was likely to replace Lamb for next week's clash with Canberra.

"He's our number one kicker and he's been creating a lot of chances for us. It's certainly going to have an affect on us," Brown said.

"As long as it's a minor one - and it's unfortunate if he misses the next two games - but as long as it's not anything major and he can have a real good pre-season, that'll be the key for Brock.

"He's put his hand up and shown that he's got the talent to move forward."

Lamb was a driving force behind the Knights' three-game winning streak which was snapped by the Storm, scoring three tries and setting up another six over his last four appearances.

He was largely a passenger after copping a blow to his knee in the 18th minute and playing through the pain for the next 50.

Meanwhile the Knights will closely monitor Mata'utia after he copped concussions against South Sydney and Cronulla earlier in the year.

Last year the Knights twice stood him down for a match after he copped a head knock the week previous, incidents which prompted him to wear head gear.

"I think anytime anyone's getting a head knock, with the way things are at these days, it's a concern," Brown said.

"Sione has had all the right tests after the last one cleared him of any worry at all so that's all we can do - go through the process."

In welcome injury news, fullback Nathan Ross is expected back from a back injury next week.