Nick Kyrgios has danced into the Cincinnati Masters semi-finals and a date with Rafael Nadal after winning his rain-delayed match against Ivo Karlovic 4-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-3.

Karlovic was leading 4-3 on serve on Thursday before rain put a stop to proceedings after he had hit eight aces to Kyrgios' one.

The big-serving Croatian took the first set when play resumed but Kyrgios fought back via a second-set tiebreaker, showing the Ohio crowd a preview of his nightclub moves in celebration.

Nadal beat fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos Vinolas in straight sets after being taken to a tiebreak in a tight opener and will face Kyrgios later on Friday.

The Australian is the only player to beat Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in their respective first meetings but the 10-time French Open champion holds an overall 2-1 advantage in matches between the pair.

Nadal will return to world No.1 next week after nine years away from the top spot, the longest gap in ATP rankings history. He first ascended to the top spot following the Masters in 2008.