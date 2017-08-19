Manly haven't won at ANZ Stadium since before their 2013 NRL grand final loss, but desperately need a victory over Canterbury there on Sunday.

Manly must overcome their struggles with ANZ Stadium to put their finals assault back on track against Canterbury on Sunday,

The Sea Eagles have not won at the venue since before their 2013 NRL grand final loss to the Sydney Roosters - the longest drought of any club at the venue aside from the Warriors.

Manly last tasted success there in that year's preliminary final to South Sydney, and have since lost their last four games there.

Not since that grand final loss have the Sea Eagles played a more important game at the Olympic Stadium though.

They have now dropped four of their past six this year, and sit just two points clear of the ninth-placed St George Illawarra with two-and-a-half rounds to play.

Key to turning that around, according to coach Trent Barrett, will be a full 80-minute performance after last week's fade-away against the Wests Tigers.

The Sea Eagles have won both halves in a match just once in the past three months, as they have worked their way into and out of games.

"We need to put in an 80-minute performance,'' Barrett said.

"We had the really good second half against the Roosters and a really good first half last week.

"It is something that we have got to sort out. If we do play to the best of our ability for 80 minutes, we will be fine. We have got a really talented side."

The Sea Eagles are also on high alert for a Bulldogs side desperate to throw the ball around as their attack continues to come under fire.

While Manly have struggled to put together two halves in a row, Canterbury are the slowest starters in the competition.

They average just 4.1 points per game before halftime - on track to be the lowest of any team in the NRL-era.

STATS THAT MATTER:

* Canterbury are yet to score over 10 in the first half this season.

* Manly have lost their past four away from home after winning their first six on the road.

* Manly have scored 28 tries through the middle of the field this year, to Canterbury's seven.

Source: Fox Sports Stats