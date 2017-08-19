McIlroy plans to defend FedExCup title - report

McIlroy's management confirmed in an email that the world number four intends to defend his FedExCup title, the BBC reported on Friday.

The world number four shot a closing 68 to tie for 22nd in the PGA Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday.

"You might not see me until next year," the 28-year-old, who has not won a major in three years, said at the time.

The confirmation from his management followed a tweet from McIlroy announcing details of a competition to play with him in the pro-am before next month's BMW Championship, the third event in the PGA Tour's FedExCup playoffs series.

The Northern Irishman won the second playoffs event in 2016 before clinching the $10 million bonus as he topped the standings after winning the season-ending Tour Championship.

This year's playoffs begin with the Northern Trust event in New York from Aug 24-27 before the Dell Technologies Championship takes place a week later in Boston.

After a week's break, the series resumes with the BMW Championship in Illinois before the top 30 in the standings advance to the concluding Tour Championship in Atlanta.

McIlroy took six weeks off after losing in a playoff for the South African Open in January, when he first felt the back spasms, which are exacerbated when he plays.

