The Kiwi series leader put two-tenths of a second between himself and the field in qualifying for Saturday's 120km race at Eastern Creek, setting a qualifying lap record in the process.

He will be joined by Mark Winterbottom on the front row of the grid for the 4:25pm race, with Shane van Gisbergen and Fabian Coulthard on the second row.