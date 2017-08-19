More than 500 far-right extremists are staging a march in Berlin in honour Nazi Rudolf Hess. (AAP)

Hundreds of riot police in Berlin are separating neo-Nazis from counter-demonstrators at a march to honour top Nazi Rudolf Hess.

Some 500 far-right extremists are staging a march in Berlin in honour of the 30th anniversary of the death of top Nazi Rudolf Hess.

About 500 counter-demonstrators gathered nearby the Saturday parade in the Spandau district, separated by hundreds of heavily armoured police.

Berlin police spokesman Carsten Mueller says authorities have imposed a number of restrictions on Saturday's march to ensure it passes peacefully.

Police have told organisers they can march, but they're not allowed to glorify Hess, who died at Spandau prison.

The neo-Nazis are allowed to bring banners, but only one for every 50 participants.