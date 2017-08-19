South Australian Jason Norris has taken the lead midway through the third round of the tri-sanctioned Fiji International golf tournament.

Australian Jason Norris has taken the outright lead at the Fiji International, midway through the the third round of the Australasian Tour's $1.5 million tournament.

The South Australian started the day in a four-way tie at the top but has drawn one shot clear after his first eight holes at Natadola Bay on Saturday.

Big-hitting Queenslander Scott Hend is even par for the round, leaving him at seven under after his front nine.

Australian Terry Pilkadaris has made a charge up the leaderboard, making seven birdies and two bogeys to take a share of third at six under.

Also on the charge is two-time major winner Angel Cabrera who is among the group sharing third, which includes Australia's Stephen Leaney.

Cabrera has stormed into contention after making three birdies on his front nine.

Malaysian Gavin Green and Kiwi Daniel Pearce, the co-overnight leaders, are also six under after eight holes.

Australians David McKenzie and Wade Ormsby are part of a group who are tied for ninth on five under.