Family and friends of a seven-year-old Australian boy missing after the Barcelona terror attack are pleading with people worldwide on social media to help find him.

Julian Cadman became separated from his seriously injured mother Jom in the terrorist attack on Friday.

The mother and son from Sydney were in Spain for a wedding this weekend.

Ms Cadman's father-in-law, Tony Cadman, says she is in a serious but stable condition in hospital, but his grandson is missing.

"Julian is seven-years-old and was out with Jom when they were separated, due to the recent terrorist activity," he said in a Facebook post.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said the UK is urgently looking into reports a child with dual nationality, believed to be Julian, is missing, the BBC reports.

Mr Cadman is understood to be British, and Julian may have dual citizenship by descent, according to media reports.

The boy's concerned aunt Maricar Querimit Estera, posted onto Facebook saying "pray for my nephew who (is) still missing in Barcelona attack...your family (is) waiting for you".

Another family friend, Sarah Auzner, wrote "we are beside ourselves with worry. Please, please share his picture so he can be with his family."

A friend, who only identified himself as Scott, told Sydney radio 2GB Ms Cadman's husband Andrew was distraught after waking to news of the attack on Friday.

"They were over there for a wedding for this weekend. My mate stayed here and he's just beside himself," he said.

Scott said Mr Cadman was flying to Spain on Friday night, not knowing his son's fate.

Another Sydney woman, Suria Intan, who was on the last few days of a European holiday with friends, is also in a serious condition in hospital.

Ms Intan, a Commonwealth Bank worker who is heavily involved with the Hillsong Church, was also seriously injured in the attack.

A Hillsong Church spokesperson told AAP its church in Barcelona is supporting her and her family.

"Our prayers are with Suria and all others affected by this tragedy," the spokesperson said.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said four Australians were injured in the attack targeting tourists in the Spanish city's Las Ramblas district.

Two Victorian men were hit by the van driven into crowds on a busy promenade, but had been released from hospital.

At least 100 people were injured in the attack claimed by Islamic State, while Ms Bishop said Catalonian authorities put the death toll at 16.

There are no reports any Australians were caught up in two connected attacks in the Spanish towns of Cambrils and Alcanar, both south of Barcelona.