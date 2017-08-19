The Western Bulldogs' AFL premiership defence is in tatters after Port Adelaide scored an 17-point win in Ballarat.

Port Adelaide have dealt the Western Bulldogs' AFL premiership defence a huge blow with a hard-fought 17-point win on Saturday.

The first AFL game played in Ballarat for premiership points was a hard-fought, see-sawing affair, the Power coming from behind to score a 14.12 (96) to 11.13 (79) win in front of 10,087 fans.

Port trailed at every break but kicked the last five goals of the match to record a win that puts them right back in the hunt for a top-four finish.

On the flip side, the Dogs' premiership defence now hangs by a thread.

Paddy Ryder was outstanding for the Power with 55 hitouts and two goals, with Travis Boak (32 possessions and a goal) and Ollie Wines (28 touches and a goal) also important.

Jack Macrae was the Dogs' best player with 41 disposals, with Luke Dahlhaus (29) and Jason Johanissen (27) also key contributors.

The Bulldogs' cause wasn't helped when Jake Stringer left the game with a hamstring injury early in the first quarter.

Just days after signing a new two-year contract, Bailey Dale was the Dogs' most dangerous forward, kicking a goal in each quarter.

Kicking with the aid of a stiff breeze, the Bulldogs opened up a 13-point lead in the first term but Ryder kicked his side's only two goals of the quarter to narrow the margin to seven points at the first change.

The Power trailed by six points at halftime and seven points heading into the last quarter.

The Bulldogs led by two goals early in the final term when Dale booted his fourth, but Ken Hinkley's men surged to the line to record their 13th win of the season.

Power defender Tom Jonas will come under scrutiny from the match review panel after he floored Dahlhaus off the ball.