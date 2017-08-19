Malcolm Turnbull has urged Australians to pray for a Sydney boy missing after the terror attack on Las Ramblas in Barcelona.

Julian Cadman became separated from his seriously injured mother Jom during the confusion on Las Ramblas on Friday.

Addressing the Tasmanian Liberal Party Conference on Saturday, Mr Turnbull spoke of the anguish the boy's family would be suffering.

"I think we should all, in a our quiet moments, say a prayer for that little boy," Mr Turnbull said.

The family of seven-year-old Julian Cadman has said he is missing and his mother has been hospitalised in Barcelona after the driver of a van ploughed into crowds at Las Ramblas in the heart of the city.

"All of us as parents know the anguish his father is going through and his whole family is going through, as they rush to seek to find him in Barcelona."

Family and friends of the seven-year-old are pleading with people on social media to help find him.

The mother and son were in Spain for a wedding this weekend.

Ms Cadman's father-in-law, Tony Cadman, says she is in a serious but stable condition in hospital, but his grandson is missing.

Tourists and locals return to Las Ramblas

"Julian is seven-years-old and was out with Jom when they were separated, due to the recent terrorist activity," he said in a Facebook post.

At least 100 people were injured in the terror attack and 13 killed in the Spanish city of Barcelona when terrorists used a van to run down pedestrians on the Las Ramblas thoroughfare.

Four Australians, including Ms Cadman, were injured in the attack, according to Foreign Minister Julie Bishop.