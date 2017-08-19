Jared Waerea-Hargreaves was busted open against the Tigers and could face charges for elbowing. (AAP)

The Sydney Roosters have held on for a 22-18 win over the Wests Tigers to stay third on the NRL ladder.

The Sydney Roosters have kept their NRL top-four ambitions on track, as they got out of jail to beat the Wests Tigers 22-18 on Saturday.

After they led 16-0 early, the Roosters were forced to come from behind in the final 10 minutes at Allianz Stadium to stay third on the ladder.

However the win might have come at a cost, with forward Jared Waerea-Hargreaves likely to find himself in trouble with the match review committee for a late and errant elbow on Tigers five-eighth Tuimoala Lolohea after a kick.

Roosters fans also got a glimpse of the future as James Tedesco starred in both attack and defence to almost cruel his future club in a controversial clash.

He helped spark his team's comeback as he crossed on the half-time siren to reduce the lead to four at the break, before he put Lolohea away in the 60th minute to give the Tigers an unlikely 18-16 lead.

The pass was blatantly forward, but it did little to take away from Tedesco's dominance.

He pulled off a crucial diving bat down on a Roosters pass just as they looked set to score with 15 minutes to play, and pulled off another try-saver when he slowed runaway winger Blake Ferguson minutes later.

But when Latrell Mitchell crossed with seven minutes to play in the left corner to give the Roosters a lead they never relinquished.

Earlier, the Roosters looked unstoppable as they dominated possession and territory in the opening half.

Mitchell Pearce opened the scoring from a superb low offload from Waerea-Hargreaves as the front-rower fell to the ground.

Pearce and Luke Keary also both laid on kicks for Ferguson and Mitchell Aubusson to score as the Roosters threatened to run away with the match, before the Tigers launched their comeback.