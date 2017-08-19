Wests Tigers forward Elijah Taylor could miss the end of the season with shoulder and rib injuries. (AAP)

Wests Tigers forward Elijah Taylor could miss the end of the season with shoulder and rib injuries, but will this week confirm he will stay at the NRL club in 2018.

Taylor will be sent for scans on Sunday morning after he left Allianz Stadium in a sling following the 22-18 loss to the Sydney Roosters.

In further bad news for the Tigers, halfback Luke Brooks will also undergo scans on his troublesome hamstring ahead of Friday night's clash with North Queensland.

His injury is considered far less serious, as he finished the game and his tests are considered only precautionary.

But Taylor's pains are thought to be far more worrying, as aggrevated his already-injured ribs in a tangle with the Roosters' Blake Ferguson.

"I had Ferguson in a wrestle and I just heard my ribs pop," Taylor told AAP.

"I was pretty sore in the second half. I tackled (Boyd) Cordner and I just hurt my shoulder.

"I'm more concerned about the shoulder, I can jab my ribs. I've had rib issues for the past month but I will get scans on the shoulder tomorrow."

Taylor's long-term future has been up in the air for a number of months after he failed to take up an option in his deal at the Tigers to extend his current deal into next season.

He had been contemplating a return home to the Warriors, but has also received advice from doctors for his one-year-old daughter to remain in Sydney as she battles illness.

"I'm taking the doctor's advice as always," Taylor said.

"It's a huge factor in the decision - a massive factor."

The Tigers will this week confirm both his and forward Matt Eisenhuth's long-term future at the club into next season.