NSW fire crews weren't able to save three homes from a blaze just near Wollongong. (AAP)

Fire and Rescue NSW say three homes on the state's south coast have been destroyed by fire, as strong winds fuelled the blaze.

No one was hurt when three houses were destroyed by fire just north of Wollongong on the NSW south coast, with strong wings causing havoc for firefighters.

Fire and Rescue NSW crews battled the fire at Lawrence Hargrave Drive in Coalcliff on Friday night which spread as a result of winds.

Sixteen people were evacuated from the destroyed homes and will stay with family and friends.

Three other homes nearby were evacuated as a precaution but firefighters from Fire and Rescue NSW were able to contain the blaze to the first three buildings.