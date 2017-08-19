Tottenham agree deal to sign defender Sanchez from Ajax

LONDON (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur are close to making their first signing of the transfer window after agreeing a deal to bring in Ajax Amsterdam centre back Davinson Sanchez on a six-year contract subject to a medical and work permit, the club said on Friday.

British media reported that Tottenham are expected to pay a club record fee of around 42 million pounds for the 21-year-old Colombia defender, who scored six goals in 45 games for Ajax last season and was their player of the year.

“I am very excited to be signing for such a famous club as Tottenham Hotspur. I am looking forward to working with (manager) Mauricio Pochettino and the players and meeting everyone there," said Sanchez, who has signed until 2023.

"It's a great move for me to come here to develop my career," he added on the website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

The defender joined Ajax in June, 2016 from Colombian club Atletico Nacional, where he made his debut aged 17, and was part of their Copa Libertadores-winning side last year.

Sanchez made his senior Colombia debut last November and has made two appearances for the national side.

The arrival of Davinson will reassure Spurs fans who have expressed concern over the club's inactivity in the window.

Spurs, who finished runners-up to London rivals Chelsea in the league last season, were the only team in the Premier league yet to make a signing, and have lost England international right back Kyle Walker to rivals Manchester City.

Tottenham beat promoted Newcastle United 2-0 away in their opening league fixture last Sunday and host Chelsea at their temporary Wembley home this Sunday.

(Reporting by Ken Ferris in London and Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty and Christian Radnedge)