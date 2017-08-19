US President Donald Trump is considering a change of strategy in Afghanistan, with options ranging from a total pullout to a modest hike in troops.

Donald Trump is considering his options for a new US strategy in Afghanistan and will make an announcement "at the appropriate time", White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said after the president met with his national security team.

US officials told Reuters prior to the meeting at Camp David that the options being presented to Trump range from a total pullout from Afghanistan, keeping the status quo of some 8400 US troops, a modest hike, or a small reduction that would focus on counter-terrorism.