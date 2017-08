Donald Trump has spoken to Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, pledging US support to the Barcelona and Cambrils terror investigations.

President Donald Trump, speaking by phone with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, has pledged the full support of the United States in investigating the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Trump also extended his condolences to the victims of the attacks and their families, a White House statement on Friday said.