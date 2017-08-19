Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's speech to the Liberal Party state council in Tasmania has touched on the state's green energy future.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has trumpeted Tasmania's ability to lead the nation in renewable energy at the state's Liberal Party council meeting.

Mr Turnbull on Saturday addressed 250 delegates at the annual conference in Launceston, the party's final gathering before a state election in March.

He praised Liberal Premier Will Hodgman's economic management in a speech that touched on energy, terrorism and mental health.

"You have here the best wind resources in the nation and the biggest hydro scheme in the nation," he said, alluding to a study into increasing the Apple Isle's hydro electricity production, due to be completed by the end of the year.

"Tasmania can play a massive role in the electricity market across the nation.

"You can see a future for great connectivity as part of a national network."

He also sunk the boot into the Labor Party, imploring voters to retain the first-term Hodgman government.

"The track record of Labor incompetence is something you can't have inflicted on the state," he said before receiving a standing ovation from the party faithful.

Recent polling has shown the gap between the Liberal Party and Labor in Tasmania is the closest it's been in seven years, with opposition leader Rebecca White the state's preferred premier.