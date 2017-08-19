Danielle Kang (r) and US teammate Lizette Salas were too good in Friday's action. (AAP)

The United States have opened up a three-point lead over Europe after the opening day's action of the Solheim Cup.

The United States have swept the afternoon fourball matches to take a five and a half to two and a half point lead over Europe in the Solheim Cup.

Lizette Salas and US newcomer Danielle Kang each won two matches at Des Moines Golf and Country Club on Friday, teaming to beat Carlota Ciganda and Caroline Masson one-up for the Americans' lone full point in the morning foursomes.

They then led the US to their first-ever fourball sweep in the afternoon.

"This is the history we really don't want. We want the history on Sunday night. We want the Cup," US captain Juli Inkster said.

"We've got a lot of work (ahead). I know (European captain) Annika (Sorenstam) is going to get that team fired up."

Salas and rookie Angel Yin routed Ciganda and Emily Pedersen six and five, and Kang and Michelle Wie topped Madelene Sagstrom and Jodi Ewart Shadoff three and one.

In the other fourball matches, Brittany Lincicome and Brittany Lang beat Masson and Florentyna Parker three and two, and Stacy Lewis and Gerina Piller edged Charley Hull and Georgia Hall two and one.

In the morning foursomes, Americans Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson rallied to halve with Hull and Mel Reid.

For Europe, Hall and Anna Nordqvist beat Paula Creamer and Austin Ernst three and one, and Karine Icher and Catriona Matthew topped Lewis and Piller one up.

After more foursomes and fourballs on Saturday, the event will close with 12 singles matches on Sunday.