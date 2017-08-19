Police in Victoria say they are improving safety in crowded public places in light of events such as the Spain van attack which killed at least 13 people.

"We want people, we want the public, we want the community to enjoy those places," Assistant Commissioner Ross Guenther told media on Saturday.

He says police are working with the government and the private sector to look at improving safety in crowded areas such as shopping centres, sports venues, and public transport.

"We hope by coming together in that way we will really be able to identify things we can do to protect the community."

Mr Guenther says other vehicle attacks in Berlin, Manchester, Nice are a reminder of the challenges authorities face when managing public areas.

"We don't have any intelligence at this time to say our threat level is any higher," he said.

But it's hoped an increased focus by authorities will result in better security standards across the board.

"One of the challenges has been there's no established baseline security standards, particularly for sporting stadia," Mr Guenther said.