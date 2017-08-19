Senator Nick Xenophon has referred himself to the High Court after learning he is a British Overseas Citizen. (AAP)

Crossbench senator Nick Xenophon will refer himself to the High Court after finding out he's a British Overseas Citizen.

Senator Xenophon, whose father came to Australia in 1951 from the then British territory of Cyprus, had been awaiting confirmation from the British Home Office as to whether he was a citizen by descent.

"The circumstances of this are bizarre and rare," he told reporters in Adelaide.

Senator Xenophon will seek leave to refer himself to the High Court, sitting as the Court of Disputed Returns, when parliament resumes in two weeks time.

The parliament has already referred senators Matt Canavan, Larissa Waters, Scott Ludlam and Malcolm Roberts, and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce to the court to determine whether they are disqualified under section 44 of the constitution, which bans dual nationals.

Senator Xenophon will continue to vote in the Senate until his case is determined by the court.

British Overseas Citizenship is a historical category described by the British Home Office as "useless" and "a rare peculiarity", he said.

"I never contemplated that I could have been a British colonial citizen, and that is why I didn't go through an act of renunciation with the UK," he said.

"It seems that being born in Australia, according to 1948 UK legislation, makes me a colonial Pom - something that has stunned me and my 86 year old father."