George Brandis says the postal ballot is only about same-sex marriage, not other issues. (AAP)

Attorney-General George Brandis is adamant the postal ballot on same-sex marriage is only one question and he won't be drawn on the debate being expanded to take in religious freedom and other issues opponents are pursuing.

Senator Brandis believes there are already sufficient laws in place that provide protections for religious freedom and conscience beliefs.

"What I am not going to do is to be tricked by Tony Abbott and others who are trying to turn a debate about one issue - whether a same-sex couple be allowed to marry - into a broader debate about religious freedom because that is not what this is about," he told Sky News on Sunday.