James Anderson took three wickets and pulled off a fine run-out as England tightened their grip on the day-night Test match by reducing the West Indies to a sorry 8-145 for eight at lunch on the third day.
Toby Roland-Jones also continued the fine start to his Test career by chipping in with two wickets as only Jermaine Blackwood showed any resistance with an unbeaten half-century in the visitors' response to England's mammoth 8-514 declared.
Anderson, who had set the ball rolling with the first wicket on Friday, continued where he left off after a false start when the players had to come off after just one ball because of rain.
On the resumption, England's all-time leading wicket-taker produced a sharp, rearing delivery off a length that had Kyle Hope helplessly steering the ball to Ben Stokes at gully.
Anderson then ran out Kieran Powell, who had embarked on a calamitous quick single, with a direct hit before he got rid of Roston Chase, inducing him to play on.
Roland-Jones bowled Shai Hope and trapped Shane Dowrich lbw in quick succession before Moeen Ali had captain Jason Holder caught behind on review and Stuart Broad sent Kemar Roach's off-stump cartwheeling to cap the seven-wicket session.
Only Jamaican Blackwood, who struck a six just before lunch to go with his seven fours, stood firm, his counter-attacking unbeaten 60 coming off just 56 balls.