Australia have earned a sliver of Bledisloe Cup revenge after trouncing New Zealand 106-79 in their Asia Cup basketball semi-final to advance to the decider.

The Boomers kept their unbeaten record intact after a blistering start which saw them 22-2 ahead, from which point they were never threatened.

Andrej Lemanis' side will face three-time champions Iran in the final on Sunday while New Zealand play off for third against South Korea.

The Tall Blacks bounced back from a 31-10 deficit after the first quarter to trail 46-33 at the main break.

However, they couldn't halt an Australian offence which featured five players who scored in double figures. That included 11 to Illawarra Hawks big man Nick Kay, who also produced impressive statistics elsewhere.

Jason Cadee continued his form from the quarter-final, landing an early three-pointer as did centre Matt Hodgson.

He had six points, three rebounds and two blocks after five minutes before Mitch Creek joined in the fun.

Once he had totalled nine, Australia opened the 20-point gap from which they were never threatened.

The Boomers shot 55 per cent from the field for the game including 9-18 from distance while tallying 29 assists on 40 field goals and committing a 11 turnovers.