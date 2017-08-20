Essendon small forward Josh Green has suffered another foot injury in the Bombers win over Gold Coast.

Essendon small forward Josh Green is in trouble with another foot injury as the AFL finals loom.

Green pulled up sore in the last quarter of Saturday night's win over Gold Coast, a result that put the Bombers back in the top eight with one round left.

Coach John Worsfold said they are worried about the extent of the injury.

"That looks like it's serious," Worsfold told Triple M on Sunday.

"He fractured a bone in his foot up in Brisbane a few years ago and had that pinned.

"There's a possibility this is the same thing as the other foot.

"We'll get that confirmed tomorrow but it's not looking that great at this stage for him."

Green has played 17 games this season since switching from the Lions.

Fellow goalsneak Orazio Fantasia is also recovering from a hamstring injury, while key defender Michael Hurley (calf) hopes to return for next Sunday's crucial game against Fremantle.