Manly's NRL season is on life support after they were beaten 30-16 by Canterbury on Sunday to continue a slump that dropped them to eighth on the ladder.

The Sea Eagles, who were third a month ago, have now lost four of their past five games and have conceded a whopping 170 points along the way.

Coach Trent Barrett admitted his players looked shell-shocked when they entered the sheds down 12-10 at halftime, and things only got worse as Canterbury turned on their best attacking performance of the season.

"We're in a hole," Barrett said.

"Down on confidence and probably lacking a fair bit of belief.

"How does it happen? It's something I've got to work out and work out quite quickly. As do the players."

Manly's only saving grace could come from both the Dragons and 10th-placed Canberra who suffered defeats this weekend, meaning one more win could still be enough to make the playoffs.

The Sea Eagles face the Warriors in Auckland next Sunday before playing Penrith at home in round 26.

Captain Daly Cherry-Evans battled flu in the lead-up to the game, but it appeared as if the entire team was affected as their attack lacked the impetus evident for most of the season.

"There is a look in everyone's eye that is just not there at the moment," five-eighth Blake Green said.

"We went from a team that was gritty and tough and resilient and worked really hard and those things that we got a lot of wins from just haven't been there in the last couple of weeks."

In comparison, the often-clunky Bulldogs scored 30 points for the first time this season in what will only serve as a relief for under-pressure coach Des Hasler.

"It's always good to get a smile on your face when you win," Hasler said.

"We were able to build some pressure, some field position and score more than two tries."

Will Hopoate produced the last pass for three tries, as the Bulldogs worked the same play twice for Marcelo Montoya to score a first-half double.

Brett Morris also crossed closed to halftime to get Canterbury past 10 points in the opening half for the first time this season, before he and twin brother Josh both scored after the break.