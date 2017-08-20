BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - James Anderson took three wickets and pulled off a fine run-out as England tightened their grip on the day-night test match by reducing the West Indies to a sorry 145 for eight at lunch on the third day on Saturday.

Toby Roland-Jones also continued the fine start to his test career by chipping in with two wickets as only Jermaine Blackwood showed any resistance with an unbeaten half-century in the visitors' response to England's mammoth 514 for eight declared.

Anderson, who had set the ball rolling with the first wicket on Friday, continued where he left off after a false start when the players had to come off after just one ball because of rain.

On the resumption, England's all-time leading wicket taker produced a sharp, rearing delivery off a length that had Kyle Hope helplessly steering the ball to Ben Stokes at gully.

Anderson then ran out Kieran Powell, who had embarked on a calamitous quick single, with a direct hit before he got rid of Roston Chase, inducing him to play on.

Roland-Jones bowled Shai Hope and trapped Shane Dowrich lbw in quick succession before Moeen Ali had captain Jason Holder caught behind on review and Stuart Broad sent Kemar Roach's off-stump cartwheeling to cap the seven-wicket session.

Only Jamaican Blackwood, who struck a six just before lunch to go with his seven fours, stood firm, his counter-attacking unbeaten 60 coming off just 56 balls.

