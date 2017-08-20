Signout
  Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (2nd left) walks with Minister for Police Troy Grant, and NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller during a walk out at Pitt St Mall (AAP)
  • Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (2nd left) walks with Minister for Police Troy Grant, and NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller during a walk out at Pitt St Mall
The federal government has released a plan to help protect crowded places from terror attacks similar to those seen in Europe using vehicles.
1 HOUR AGO  UPDATED 32 MINS AGO

National plan to protect crowded places

  • Crowded places are defined as locations easily accessible by large numbers of people on a predictable basis
  • They include sports stadiums, public transport, shopping centres, pubs and clubs, places of worship, movie theatres, parks or pedestrian malls
  • Owners and operators of crowded places have primary responsibility for protecting their sites and the people who work or visit there
  • Security considerations must be incorporated into planning - including executive decision-making, training staff and encouraging them to report vulnerabilities and incidents
  • Police will run crowded places forums where business and venue owners and governments can share information
  • Forums will report regularly to a national advisory group
  • An online self-assessment tool will help decide how attractive a particular crowded place might be as a terrorist target
  • Assessment factors include historical, religious, cultural or political symbolis, how many people can gather there, and whether the timing of crowds is predictable
  • Crowded places security audit available online plus suggestions for how to hire a reliable security consultant to do an assessment
  • Deterrence and detection measures include fences, CCTV cameras, lighting, security patrols, barriers or bollards, alarm systems, and screening procedures
  • Measures to respond to a potential attack include having trained security staff, an emergency communication system and comprehensive security plans
  • Detailed guidelines for dealing with armed offenders, bombs, chemical weapons and vehicle attacks are available online at www.nationalsecurity.gov.au
  • Police will provide specific information on local threats to owners and operators
  • General public encouraged to report suspicious or unusual behaviour to local police on 131 444 (in Victoria 1800 333 000) or the national security hotline on 1800 123 400

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has announced a new national strategy to tackle the growing use of vehicles as weapons by terrorists.

