Swede Henrik Stenson edged to a one-stroke advantage on a crowded leaderboard after the third round at the US PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship in North Carolina.

After an inconsistent first 11 holes, Stenson turned on the afterburners, picking up three consecutive birdies from the 13th before adding another at the 17th for a four-under-par 66 at Sedgefield Country Club.

The 2016 British Open champion posted a 16-under 194 total, with Americans Webb Simpson, Kevin Na and Ollie Schniederjans hot on his heels at 15 under.

Davis Love III, at 53 seeking to become the oldest winner in PGA Tour history, shot 67 to trail by three shots.

Love, already the third oldest winner after his success here two years ago, surged into contention with an outward nine of four-under 31, but he stalled on in the inward half.

Geoff Ogilvy (66) and Cameron Smith (70) are the best-placed Australians at eight under in a tie for 23rd.