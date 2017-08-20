Ryan Hoffman says he will continue his rugby league career in 2018 but is unsure at which club. (AAP)

Ryan Hoffman admits it would be ideal to finish his NRL career in Melbourne, but is no certainty to sign with the Storm for 2018.

The 33-year-old was told by Warriors officials at the start of the season his contract in Auckland would not be renewed.

The former NSW State of Origin and Kangaroos representative played 245 games for Melbourne between 2003 and 2014, and won three grand finals there despite spending a season in England in 2011.

And while he has been in negotiations with the club to return next year, he has revealed he also has a number of other options to consider.

"It would be great to finish my career there," Hoffman told AAP.

"I've got some really good options that I'm working through. Hopefully sooner rather than later I'm going to have this sorted.

"I'm definitely going to be playing footy next year, it's just a matter of where."

Hoffman's arrival at Melbourne would add much-needed experience for the club 's young forwards, given they lost Kevin Proctor last summer and Tohu Harris and Jordan McLean will depart at the end of this year.

Meanwhile Warriors coach Stephen Kearney has hinted the club could make a strong move in the recruitment market in the coming weeks.

The Warriors have signed Harris for next season, but still have a number of gaps to fill given Hoffman, Kieran Foran and Ben Matulino's impending departures.

Kearney again pointed to his team's inexperience as an issue in their seventh-straight loss to South Sydney on the weekend, and said the only short-term solution was to strengthen the club's arrivals lounge.

"We've got some individuals who probably aren't quite ready for what the rigours of an NRL contest is about," Kearney said.

"Recruiting some fellas that are, that helps.

"There is no quick fix. A quicker fix will be to get some individuals in who understand the business and are ready to get the job done at NRL level."