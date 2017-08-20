Sri Lanka will bat first in the opening match of their ODI series against India after the visiting side won the toss.

India won the toss and made Sri Lanka bat first in the opener of their five-match ODI series on Sunday.

Sri Lanka, badly beaten 3-0 in the Test series, have given a debut to Vishwa Fernando, a left-arm medium pace bowler.

Lasith Malinga will play his 200th ODI, 13 years after his debut.

India have the momentum and confidence, but they lost to Sri Lanka in the Champions Trophy two months ago.

Lineups:

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga (captain), Angelo Mathews, Chamara Kapugedara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Thisara Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga, Vishwa Fernando.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Lokesh Rahul, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.