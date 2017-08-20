James Tedesco won't rule out the prospect of following in the steps of Benji Marshall and ending his career at the Wests Tigers.

Tedesco, 24, has signed a four-year deal to play for the Roosters beginning next season, and is seen as the club's next great fullback.

But Tedesco on Sunday revealed he could follow in the footsteps of Benji Marshall and finish his career at the club where it all began.

"You never know what's going to happen," he said when asked if he could ever see himself returning to the club.

"Seeing Benji come back, you wouldn't think he would come back and now he's back where he started.

"Obviously the Tigers are the club I grew up with. I'm a local boy out here and they gave me my chance and stuck by me through my injuries and stuff.

"So you never know what could happen, I might come back."

Tedesco will play his last game for the Tigers at Campbelltown Stadium on Friday night against North Queensland, and admitted it could be an emotional outing.

The NSW State of Origin fullback grew up in nearby Menangle, and attended local school St Gregory's College before going on to become one of the most destructive backs in the game.

"It be pretty special for me and obviously pretty emotional - my last game as a Campbelltown kid and coming through the grades here," he said.

"It could be the last time that I chuck on a Tigers jersey and play out here and run out from the home sheds. It will probably all sink in after this game on Friday.

"But I've signed a deal at the Roosters and I'm looking forward to next year."

Meanwhile Tedesco revealed he and fellow outgoing star Aaron Woods had spoken of the importance of leaving a legacy for younger players to build on next year after a rough start to 2017.

The Tigers have improved markedly in recent weeks, while Tedesco starred with a try, try-assist and two crucial try-saving tackles in Saturday night's close to the Roosters.

"We know it's going to be our last games here so we want to leave our mark and make the most of it while we can," he said.