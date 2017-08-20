Jamie Whincup has moved ahead of long-term teammate Craig Lowndes to claim the record for most all-time Supercars race victories.

Craig Lowndes has hailed Jamie Whincup as the greatest Supercars driver of the current era after his long-term rival claimed his record for most race wins in the sport.

Whincup's 106th series win, achieved on Sunday at Sydney Motorsport Park, lifted him above Lowndes.

The Red Bull Holden driver now has the record for most championships, pole positions and race wins after 13 dominant seasons.

So does that make Whincup the greatest driver of all time?

"Of this era, he's the greatest, there's no doubt about that," Lowndes told AAP.

"It's hard to say he's the greatest of all time as different eras have different greats.

"It was just a matter of time before he beat it. He's a great, determined driver and for as long as he puts his backside in a race car he'll win races."

Whincup's success at Eastern Creek also has him in the mix for a seventh title, moving to within 12 points of series leader Scott McLaughlin.

In keeping with his personality, Whincup refused to get caught up by the history of the moment.

"The only problem is Lowndsey will out-drive me, he will be around for another ten years at least," he said.

"The numbers don't mean a huge amount right now ... I'm still in the heat of the battle, it's all still happening.

"I'm sure they'll mean a lot when I hang the helmet up and move on to something else."

ALL-TIME SUPERCARS RACE WINS

106 - Jamie Whincup*

105 - Craig Lowndes*

90 - Mark Skaife

54 - Garth Tander*

48 - Peter Brock

40 - Glenn Seton

38 - Mark Winterbottom*

36 - Alan Moffat

* Denotes active drivers