A 32-year-old Perth man needed stitches to his head after he was struck with a metal chain and punched in the face at a function for an Australian Rules club.

Police say the victim became embroiled in an altercation with two men, aged 19 and 38, at an end-of-season function for an amateur team in South Lake on Saturday afternoon.

He was taken to hospital and needed stitches after the teenager allegedly struck him in the head with the chain, while the older man punched him in the face, police say.