Mendez-Laing on song as Bluebirds keep soaring

Joe Ralls also scored in a victory that was doubly satisfying for the Bluebirds because it also ended Wolves' perfect record, leaving Ipswich Town, who beat Brentford 2-0, as the only other side on 12 points after four games.

Goals from summer signings Martyn Waghorn and Joe Garner ensured Ipswich's best start to a season since 1999 and raised hopes of a possible return to the Premier League after 15 years.

Aston Villa lifted themselves off the bottom of the table with a 4-2 win over Norwich City. Midfielder Conor Hourihane scored a hat-trick as Villa recorded four at home for the first time in almost four years.

Another former European Cup holder, Nottingham Forest, made it three wins out of four by beating Middlesbrough, who had former Forest favourite Britt Assombalonga in their ranks. Barrie McKay and Daryl Murphy scored in the 2-1 win.

David Nugent netted twice in Derby County's 2-1 win over Bolton Wanderers, while Idrissa Sylla scored an injury-time winner as Queens Park Rangers came from behind to beat Hull City 2-1.

Billy Clarke's goal gave Sheffield United a 1-0 victory in the south Yorkshire derby over Barnsley, a game in which both sides ended with 10 men.

Leeds United remain undefeated under new manager Thomas Christiansen after Samuel Saiz and Stuart Dallas scored either side of half time to win 2-0 at Sunderland in the day's final match.

