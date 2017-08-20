Rafael Nadal has confirmed he will return to the Brisbane International in December. (AAP)

Rafael Nadal has once again chosen the Brisbane International, starting on New Year's Eve, as his launching pad to the 2018 tennis season.

The Spaniard announced on Sunday that he would headline the event, which runs from December 31 to January 7, for the second straight year after parlaying his Brisbane form into a run to the final at Melbourne Park in January.

Nadal will officially replace Andy Murray atop the rankings on Monday after adding a 15th grand slam crown to his CV this season at the French Open.

"A lot of things have happened since the last time I was in this spot," Nadal said of his return to the summit.

"Injuries and some tough moments of course, but I have held the passion and the love for the game, and that's why I have the chance to be back in that position again."

The left-hander's return is sure to please fans, given more than one million people tuned in to watch Nadal's first training session at the Queensland Tennis Centre last year.

"I'm very happy to be back (in Brisbane), last year for me was the first experience and was very successful," he said.

Tournament director Geoff Quinlan said the world No.1's brutal style of play would be welcomed back to Pat Rafter Arena.

"It's beyond exciting ... he's one of the world's most legendary and electric players, and was adored by fans in Brisbane earlier this year," Quinlan said.